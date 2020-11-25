Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $213,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. 29,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,711. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

