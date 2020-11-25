Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,168,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 419,591 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.92% of The Williams Companies worth $219,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $62,649,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 74.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after buying an additional 2,921,897 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,165,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,461. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

