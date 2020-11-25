Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 161,311 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,311 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $202,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,264. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.