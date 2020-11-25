Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 63,938 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,938 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Chubb worth $197,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $152.25. 16,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

