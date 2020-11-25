Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,234 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $204,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,965,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,844,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $97.18. 143,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $501.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

