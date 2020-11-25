Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

