Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit