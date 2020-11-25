Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

