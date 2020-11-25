Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $13.70. Newborn Acquisition shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 144,104 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,116,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

