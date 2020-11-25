Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

