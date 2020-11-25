NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.73

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

