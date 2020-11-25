NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rowe boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.