Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. 682,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 503,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $42,912,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 127.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.