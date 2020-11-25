Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NWPX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.92. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $2,018,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 21.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth $1,406,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

