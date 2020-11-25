NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,500. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

