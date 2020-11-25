NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 14,927 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

