NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) (TSE:SFD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 14,927 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (SFD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit