Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $152.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

