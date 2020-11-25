O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,009 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

