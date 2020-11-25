O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 181.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

CHTR opened at $650.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

