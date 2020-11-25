O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $236.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

