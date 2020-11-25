O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 236.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 731,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $13,172,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of PKX opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

