O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

