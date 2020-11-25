O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

LQD opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

