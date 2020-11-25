O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

