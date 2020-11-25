O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,283 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,485,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,286,000 after purchasing an additional 300,593 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,344,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,154 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.