O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,192,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

