O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

