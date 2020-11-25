O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 641,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

Shares of FNV opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.