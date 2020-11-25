O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEDL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 667.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 236,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vedanta by 90.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 1,720,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vedanta by 59.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.65. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.4946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12.3%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

