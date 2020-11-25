O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after buying an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

NYSE:INFO opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $95.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

