O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average is $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

