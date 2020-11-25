O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

