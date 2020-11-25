O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

UNH stock opened at $337.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.18 and its 200 day moving average is $309.96. The firm has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.