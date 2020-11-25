O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.