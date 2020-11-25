O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock opened at $1,772.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,644.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,522.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,818.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

