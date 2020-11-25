O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

