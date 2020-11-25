O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,986 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

