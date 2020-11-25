O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,841 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 217.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $516.56 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.