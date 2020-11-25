O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,722 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,462 shares of company stock worth $4,176,424. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

