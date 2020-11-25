O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 97,269 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 268.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

COP opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

