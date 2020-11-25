O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.40.

BABA opened at $276.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

