O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) by 1,547.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,963 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equinox Gold worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.