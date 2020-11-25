O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Celestica worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celestica by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.02.

CLS stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

