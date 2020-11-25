O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 175,728 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175,728 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.