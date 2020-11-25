O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 23,173 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 452.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GMS by 158.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 261,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GMS by 51.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

