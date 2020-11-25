O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Mastercard by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

