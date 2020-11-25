O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 852,878 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,878 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,147,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

