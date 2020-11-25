O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.