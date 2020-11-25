O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 168,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after buying an additional 3,741,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,958 shares of company stock worth $5,555,745. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

