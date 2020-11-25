O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MasTec worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 1,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

